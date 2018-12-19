Raisani records @ Mykonos - August 21, 2010
Raisani Records Dubai invades the island of Mykonos this summer at one of the best Clubs in Paraportianni Church area, Jacuzzi Club.
Emirates 1st & Only House Label, RAISANI Records is touring Europe this summer and after 2 successful parties in Ibiza is proud to announce the next party on the beautiful island of Mykonos at the newly opened Jacuzzi Club located in paraportianni church area.
Emirates 1st & Only House Label, RAISANI Records is touring Europe this summer and after 2 successful parties in Ibiza is proud to announce the next party on the beautiful island of Mykonos at the newly opened Jacuzzi Club located in paraportianni church area.
This event is all about great House Music uniting people from all over the world with the sounds of Raisani.
The party starts 23.00 and goes on until 5am with DJs HANEEF RAISANI,WILLY SANJUAN, MINDTECH and G*Spice. Dont miss out on this party and get ready to get wet in the jacuzzi with the hottest people on the island!
Sponsored by: HotStation.gr Internet Radio
Raisani Records is Dubai’s first and only independent Dance Record Label. Founder & CEO Haneef Raisani born & raised in Dubai with a passion for quality Deep/Soulful house, saw the vision for his home town to bring out the local talents and put Dubai on the global map of dance music and be the best out there. Raisani now stands in an almost unique position for an independent dance label, with a globally recognized brand that’s synonymous with quality for the discerning clubber, an ongoing program for local artist development, and a key role in shaping the tastes of the market. Deep/Soulful House is the music for future. Not everybody understands house music.
DJ LINE UP (TBC)
HANEEF RAISANI (Raisani Records Head Honcho/Abu Dhabi)
WILLY SANJUAN (Barcelona)
MINDTECH (Italy)
G SPICE (Athens)
WHERE
Jacuzzi Club
Mykonos
Paraportiani Church's area,
Georgouli str. 4
LOCATION MAP
WHEN
Saturday August 21st
EVENT TIMINGS
23.00 - 05-00
